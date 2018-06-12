People are asking Domino's Pizza to fix Philly's potholes

Society Hill's 'Queen of Sushi' says she invented the Philadelphia roll | We the People

Call it a pie-in-the-sky hope, but people across the Philadelphia region are reaching out to Domino’s Pizza on social media to ask the company to help repair Philly’s potholes.

As part of an extra-cheesy marketing scheme called “Paving for Pizza,” Domino’s is offering to provide grant money to communities across the country to fix problematic potholes so the company’s pizzas are less likely to be damaged during delivery. Anyone can nominate their neighborhood for consideration at pavingforpizza.com.

And Philly is already all over it. Nothing gets us in a crusty mood like potholes and we’ll take any slice of hope we can of getting them repaired.

@dominos if you come to Philly I swear to God I’ll go buy a pizza right now https://t.co/lXQJaBQkjN — Young Reezy (@Thatbull_Rob) June 12, 2018

Ayyy @dominos come thru to Philly plz https://t.co/bteOoN5C2A — Eric Von Bro Dude (#PVO) (@FINK_BOMB) June 11, 2018

Some Philadelphians even got a little saucy and expressed doubt that Domino’s could deliver on the promise to repair Philly’s epic potholes.

There's toooooooo many potholes in Philadelphia for @dominos #pavingtheroads initiative but I like to think they'll try harder then our city council fixing it….. — Bill Bachman (@WillBachman91) June 12, 2018

Domino’s has already paved 203 potholes in four towns through the program, including 40 potholes in Milford, Del. And of course, they put toppings on each of the repaired potholes. Namely, the company spray-painted the tops of the covered potholes with the Domino’s logo and the words: “OH YES WE DID.”

Here’s the deep dish on Philly’s pothole issue — the city has already repaired 43,470 potholes since January, according to the Streets Department website. That’s about 20 percent more than last year, but there are still many more that need to be fixed.

Hey @PhiladelphiaGov , My car went in a pothole on Lincoln Drive and I think we fell straight through to China. Are we doin’ something about this or just waiting until the whole drive is one big pothole and is flat again? Sincerely,

All of Philadelphia — KM (@KaitlinMac) June 6, 2018

Where is your favorite pothole in Philadelphia? — B L (@TinnyToddBL) June 11, 2018

Listen, we’re not going to pan this pizza-paving idea even if our favorite Domino is the Van Morrison song and not the pizza chain. Anyway you slice it, we can use all the pothole help we can get.

So try your pot luck and vote for your neighborhood, Philly. Your tires may depend on it.