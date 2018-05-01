news

Philadelphia

Philly parking ticket amnesty extended for some

PPA01-B
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
People wait in long lines during the last day of Parking Amnesty Program at the City Of Philadelphia Bureau of Administrative Adjudication office on 9th & Filbert Philadelphia. Monday, April 30, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
by

The Philadelphia Parking Authority has extended the parking ticket amnesty for those who were still waiting in line when the authority’s Center City office closed Monday night, 6ABC reports.

The last minute amnesty seekers who did not get in were issued green vouchers allowing them to return before the end of business Friday. It is not yet known how many vouchers were distributed. A line started forming early Tuesday.

Hundreds waited for hours Monday  outside the PPA office at 917 Filbert Street to take advantage of the amnesty program on what was its last day. At least one person was taken to hospital after falling ill during the long wait.

The amnesty program started March 1.

 

 

 

Published: | Updated: