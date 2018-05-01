Philly parking ticket amnesty extended for some

People wait in long lines during the last day of Parking Amnesty Program at the City Of Philadelphia Bureau of Administrative Adjudication office on 9th & Filbert Philadelphia. Monday, April 30, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer

The Philadelphia Parking Authority has extended the parking ticket amnesty for those who were still waiting in line when the authority’s Center City office closed Monday night, 6ABC reports.

The last minute amnesty seekers who did not get in were issued green vouchers allowing them to return before the end of business Friday. It is not yet known how many vouchers were distributed. A line started forming early Tuesday.

1.5 hrs until @PhilaParking opens and about 50 people in line already. They are waiting to use their vouchers for the amnesty program which was extended after PPA was overwhelmed last night with hundreds of people who waited 5+ hours. Several passed out while waiting @6abc pic.twitter.com/shHb2Ccqlz — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) May 1, 2018

Hundreds waited for hours Monday outside the PPA office at 917 Filbert Street to take advantage of the amnesty program on what was its last day. At least one person was taken to hospital after falling ill during the long wait.

The amnesty program started March 1.