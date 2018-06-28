Ex-state Rep. Leslie Acosta sentenced to 7 months in career-ending case

How a Delco man sought to use stolen U.S. military weapons to wage war in Liberia

How a Delco man sought to use stolen U.S. military weapons to wage war in Liberia

In a file photo, former Pennsylvania State Rep. Leslie Acosta (D., Phila.) leaves the federal courthouse in Philadelphia after testifying on June 5, 2017, in the federal fraud trial of Renee Tartaglione.

Former state Rep. Leslie Acosta was sentenced to seven months in federal prison Thursday for her role in a money-laundering scheme that abruptly ended her political career.

Forced to resign in 2016 after her state House colleagues discovered she had run for re-election and won despite secretly pleading guilty that year to a felony crime, Acosta had until then dug in her heels and insisted she could remain in her post despite state constitutional provisions barring felons from holding elected office.

In court Thursday, however, the North Philadelphia Democrat struck a more conciliatory tone.

“I know what I did was wrong and it was a horrible mistake that I cannot take back,” she told U.S. District Judge Joel Slomsky. “To make amends, I’ve done everything I can to become a better person.”

Slomsky credited Acosta’s extensive cooperation with federal investigators pursuing a case against another prominent Philadelphia political figure, Renee Tartaglione, who was convicted last year of stealing more than $2 million from a publicly funded mental health clinic she ran in Fairhill.

Without that break, Acosta could have been facing more than three years in prison. Still, the judge rejected her pleas to be placed on house arrest and insisted that some time behind bars was appropriate.

“This is a very serious offense in my eyes,” he said. “We’re dealing with public dollars that were misused by Ms. Acosta – money that could have been used for much better purposes, perhaps for hiring more therapists to assist the community.”

Federal prosecutors filed charges against Acosta, 46, in 2015 as part of their investigation into a $2 million fraud carried out by Tartaglione, a longtime city patronage employee and scion of one of Philadelphia’s most enduring political families.

Tartaglione – daughter of Philly’s longtime elections chief, Marge Tartaglione; sister of state Sen. Christine M. “Tina” Tartaglione, and husband of North Philadelphia ward leader Carlos Matos – was convicted last year of embezzling millions from the Juniata Community Mental Health Clinic, a publicly funded facility she founded with her husband to serve low-income patients.

And Acosta, who was briefly employed at the clinic before her first run for office, served as one of the key government witnesses against her.

On the witness stand in last June, Acosta admitted to accepting checks from the clinic worth thousands of dollars between 2008 and 2012 for work she did not perform. She knowingly aided Tartaglione, she said, by cashing the checks and kicking the money back to her former boss.

But she insisted at the time that all her crimes had occurred before she first ran for office in 2014 and had nothing to do with her job as a representative.

She only had participated, she said, at the behest of her mother, Sandy Acosta, who worked as the operations manager at Tartaglione’s clinic and had never personally benefited from the theft, she said.

Tartaglione and Sandy Acosta are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

In addition to her prison term, Leslie Acosta was ordered Thursday to pay more than $620,000 in restitution into a fund that will be distributed to a charity similar to the one she defrauded.

This is a developing story. Follow philly.com for updates.