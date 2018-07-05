Philadelphia police raid Occupy ICE camp

Was Ben Simmons the NBA's rookie of the year? Not according to one New York Post writer

Philadelphia police raided and destroyed an encampment of protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City on Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia police raided and destroyed an encampment set up by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City on Thursday afternoon.

“Stay calm! Stay calm!” officers shouted as they pushed through the encampment with bicycles and knocked down the protesters’ tents and canopies.

Cops have raided the occupyice phl camp. They have run everything over pic.twitter.com/jkIM3pnyEF — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) July 5, 2018

One cop holding a nightstick under his arm is smiling and making kissy noises and winks at the protestors who are yelling that the cops are fascist pigs pic.twitter.com/Qsc3XMC1xL — Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) July 5, 2018

The protestors had gathered at the site at Eighth and Cherry Streets on Monday demanding an end to ICE‘s policies and Philadelphia’s cooperation with the federal agency charged with enforcement of immigration laws.

>> READ MORE: What is Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Explaining an agency under fire

On Tuesday, Philadelphia police clashed with about 75 demonstrators outside ICE’s Center City office and 29 people were arrested. They were all later released after being issued citations for “failure to disperse.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.