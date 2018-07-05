news

Philadelphia police raid Occupy ICE camp

Philadelphia police raided and destroyed an encampment of protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City on Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia police raided and destroyed an encampment set up by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City on Thursday afternoon.

“Stay calm! Stay calm!” officers shouted as they pushed through the encampment with bicycles and knocked down the protesters’ tents and canopies.

The protestors had gathered at the site at Eighth and Cherry Streets on Monday demanding an end to ICE‘s policies and Philadelphia’s cooperation with the federal agency charged with enforcement of immigration laws.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia police clashed with about 75 demonstrators outside ICE’s Center City office and 29 people were arrested. They were all later released after being issued citations for “failure to disperse.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

