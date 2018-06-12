Police: Naked woman found dead outside West Philadelphia church

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found naked and shot in the head outside a Catholic Church in West Philadelphia early Tuesday.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video that might show what happened around midnight on the corner of 47th and Springfield Streets, outside the St. Francis de Sales Church. Authorities are investigating whether the death was due to foul play or a suicide.

The woman, said to be in her mid-20s, was wearing only socks when police found her, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene. A pistol was found about five feet away from the body.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.