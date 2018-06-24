Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending truck on Roosevelt Blvd

A 32-year-old woman died Sunday after her motorcycle rear-ended the back of a pick-up truck on Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia police said.
The accident occurred around 7 p.m. in the Hunting Park section of the city, when the truck cut the motorcyclist off causing her to stop short and hit the back of the pick-up, investigators said.
She was transported to Einstein Medical Center and later died from her injuries.
As of late Sunday evening, authorities had not released her name or that of the truck driver, who remained at the scene until police arrived.