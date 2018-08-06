Woman's body found in Philadelphia basement

Cops: Babysitter leaves kids, 6 and 1, in car while applying for casino job

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a woman whose partially decomposed body was found Sunday night in a Feltonville basement.

Family members of Vianela Tavera, 50, told Fox29 they believe the body is that of the mother of five from the Bronx who was reported missing July 28 after traveling to Philadelphia.

Police said they were waiting for the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body and establish a cause of death.

The remains were found Sunday night in the basement of a home on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard after neighbors complained of a strong odor.

The grim discovery came more than a week after a Philadelphia man was arrested in Tavera’s SUV in Fairfax County, Va., according to the Washington Post.

Officers found Luis E. Negron-Martinez, 38, in the SUV on July 30, after they responded to a call for a person in possible need of medical attention in a vehicle, Fairfax County police said.

Police said a handgun and other items were found in the SUV.

Negron-Martinez was charged with car theft and possession of a concealed weapon. Fairfax County police said their investigation indicated Negron-Martinez knew Tavera.