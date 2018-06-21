Don't be distracted from the immigration crisis by Melania Trump's fake fashion choice | Jenice Armstrong

Jenice Armstrong is an award-winning columnist who writes about local and national news for the Daily News and Philly.com. She also produces the popular Sexy Singles feature that each summer spotlights the hottest bachelors and bachelorettes in Philly and the Oprah-style “My Favorite Things” Holiday Gift Guide/Giveaway. Armstrong appears regularly on local TV and radio. Before joining the Daily News, she worked at the Washington Post, the Associated Press, and other media outlets. When she’s not at work, Armstrong enjoys participating in area road races, traveling to foreign countries, and watching really bad reality TV.

First lady Melania Trump walks to her vehicle as she arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas.

President Trump likes to talk about fake news. Well this is a fake fashion choice.

I’m referring, of course, to First Lady Melania Trump’s wearing that awful jacket that reads, “I really don’t care, do u?” as she boarded a flight on Thursday to visit immigrant children separated from their families in Texas.

I think we’re being played and by our very own first lady.

Nobody’s that tone deaf. Nobody’s that out of touch.

This is a ruse meant to change the conversation. America is finally uniting around our outrage over the plight of immigrant babies being kept in cage-like detention facilities and then out steps Melania Trump wearing one of the most inappropriate garments ever seen on a first lady.

Please don’t fall for it. Don’t you dare get worked up over seeing Melania board a plane at Andrews Air Force Base while dressed in that olive green jacket with the words, “I really don’t care, do u?” This is a distraction. A complete and utter one, a shiny object tossed our way that’s meant to steer us away from the shameless way America has been treating the most vulnerable among us.

The Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy and its actions regarding “tender age” children and their parents is disgraceful. Officials know full well that what they’ve been doing is an assault on human decency and goes against the lofty ideals that this country was built on.

They’ve heard our outcry about crying children being kept in cage-like detention facilities.

They’ve read about the world’s outrage and condemnation of what’s been going on.

They’ve sensed our growing anger.

This issue has animated us in a way that has even the least political among us looking up and taking note. The Trump Administration is aware of the protests popping up around the country and know the political fallout for staying the course will be considerable. That’s why President Trump on Wednesday, June 20, finally gave in and signed an executive order to end family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Administration behaved as any coward would by tucking tail and running from this dastardly practice.

Then, we saw photos of Melania boarding a plane to Texas, where children are being held, wearing a $39 olive-green jacket from Zara with a cheeky message about not caring. Really Melania?

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

As my colleague Elizabeth Wellington has written in the past, since we don’t hear the First Lady speak all that often, we have to deduce what we can from the clothing choices she makes.

In this case, she appears to be signaling to her husband’s base that she’s not as caring as the trip to McAllen, Texas, would have her appear.

This choice makes her appear as cold as her husband’s supporters who believe that separating immigrant children from their families is somehow biblical and morally defensible.

I’d be surprised if that was even her jacket. Melania doesn’t do cheap. That $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana coat that she wore in Sicily is way more her style.

When have you ever seen Melania in a graphic print like that? This cheap, tacky jacket is something a millennial would wear – not our clothes-loving first lady. Besides, it’s old. Zara featured it in its spring-summer line from 2016.

America, I ask you to not be distracted by this public relations stunt.

This is meant to get us talking about something else, anything other than the miserable way our country has been mistreating desperate immigrants seeking a new home.

Don’t fall for it. Hold your outrage on this one. We’re being played big time.

Don’t fall for it, America. It’s fake!