LOVE Park reopens after renovations

LOVE Park marked its grand reopening on Wednesday. The LOVE sculpture by the late artist Robert Indiana also recently got a facelift.

Love it or hate it, one of Philadelphia’s most famed parks celebrated its grand re-opening Wednesday.

Mayor Kenney, Council President Darrell Clarke and others marked LOVE Park’s return with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday that also featured food, music and more. Renovations to flatten the park — once known as a skateboarding hub — as well as add more green space and a new water fountain began in February 2016.

It’s been a slow return for LOVE Park, which saw delays during the $26 million renovation process. The LOVE statue, by pop artist Robert Indiana, who recently died at the age of 89, was reinstalled in February after undergoing its own facelift.

Here’s a look at the new park and scenes from Wednesday’s reopening:

The new, large, conical fountain was turned on in LOVE Park as part of the dedication ceremony.

The festivities continue into the evening with a fundraising event featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff hosted by Friends of LOVE Park.

Despite its just-reopened status, the park has already faced criticism for its wide, flat design. Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron called the space a “granite Sahara.”

“The new LOVE Park is a sanded-down version of the old LOVE Park, its rough edges removed and reduced to a generic, two-dimensional drawing,” Saffron wrote in April.

Social media users have also voiced complaints about the redesigned park.

What's wrong with the new love park? Hostile design. Wide open hardscape unshielded from the sun, spaces designed to prevent people from sitting down. Sterile, horrendous, tragic. @JonasMcivitas and I visited and I have the UX a review: F pic.twitter.com/R0x4w4WHb4 — Victoria (@108_Victoria_St) April 2, 2018

Sweet, Dillworth Plaza and Love Park are flat gray pieces of concrete now. — Max Prime (@MaxPrimeMusic) April 27, 2018

There are more events in store for the park. The city is planning on a busy summer line-up, with concerts, table games, food trucks at the park, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell told the Inquirer last month.