Police address heat, security concerns ahead of July Fourth celebrations

Getting ready to head down to Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Fourth of July celebrations? Be sure to drink lots of water, keep track of small children, and report anything suspicious, police urge.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross and Deputy Police Commissioner Dennis Wilson said the department was prepared for the Independence Day celebrations, which will draw on the force to patrol the event on foot and by motorcycle, bicycle, and helicopter.

The Commissioner also downplayed fears of a terror plot, in the aftermath of yesterday’s news that an Ohio man was arrested for planning a Labor Day attack on Philadelphia.

>> READ MORE: July 4 travel guide: Road closures, SEPTA, traffic, gas prices

“Right now, there is nothing that suggests this individual is working in conjunction with anyone else — that seems to be fairly definitive,” Ross said. “There are no current threats to the Philadelphia area.”

One area of concern police identified was the heat predicted for the Fourth, with temperatures expected to reach the high 80s.

The city is setting up misting stations along the Parkway and will be handing out pallets of water, but Deputy Commissioner Wilson still urged attendees to bring their own water and be mindful of the high temperatures.

>> READ MORE: Quiz: Do you know how to come correct on Fourth of July in Philly?

“Heat is going to be an issue for us,” Wilson said.

He also said parents should keep track of their small children at all times, and in the event they are lost, the Red Cross is setting up a missing child station at 24th and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

In the ticketed area of the Parkway, bags will be allowed and screening will be in place. In the general Parkway area, alcohol will be banned (except for the beer gardens) and citizens can legally practice concealed carry — although Ross said he would not recommend it.

>> READ MORE: This Northeast Philly neighborhood has the best 103-year-old Fourth of July celebration you’ve never heard of | Perspective

“I would just suggest you leave [your weapon] at home, but obviously it is your right under the law to carry and this is not one of the events where you are prevented from doing so,” he said.

Ross also repeated the classic adage that if citizens see something suspicious, they should say something.

“We are hoping to leverage the eyes and ears of people out there enjoying themselves, and if you see something that just doesn’t sit right with you, we always tell you let us vet that,” he said.

>> READ MORE: Fireworks sales are booming in Pennsylvania thanks to a change in the law

Ross expressed optimism that the celebrations would continue peacefully and without issue.

“We just want people to have a safe time, as they always do,” he said. “We have no reason to believe it will be anything other than that.”