Nurse stabbed in leg during domestic dispute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

TJUH-10042018-0001
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, site of stabbing incident Saturday evening.
A 42-year-old nurse at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital was stabbed in the left leg Saturday evening by a woman who was attempting to attack her sick father during a fight, Philadelphia police said.

The nurse is in stable condition, as is the 55-year-old father, who received a gash in the head from a soda can, said police, who did not elaborate on how that injury had occurred.

His daughter, whose age was not given, was arrested, and the weapon recovered.

Police did not identify any of the individuals involved in the incident.

