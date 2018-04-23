Southwest flight 1380: Wednesday updates from the engine explosion that killed one

Boy, 6, passenger on illegal mini-bike, killed in collision with SUV in W. Philly, police say

Boy, 6, passenger on illegal mini-bike, killed in collision with SUV in W. Philly, police say Apr 23

A 6-year-old boy who was riding with his father on an illegal minibike was killed Sunday night in a collision with a Jeep SUV in West Philadelphia, police said.

The father was critically injured and the driver of the SUV was detained for operating a vehicle with a suspended license and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The names of the boy, his father and the driver have not been released yet.

Police said the 27-year-old man and his son were headed south on 63rd Street on a minibike about 11:15 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound SUV that was making a turn on Callowhill Street. Neither the man nor his son was wearing a helmet.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died at 12:13 a.m. Monday, police said. His father was taken to Lankenau Hospital in critical condition.

The SUV driver remained at the scene. Police said he appeared impaired and could face DUI charges.

The boy’s father also could face charges in his son’s death if he survives, police said.