Free Philly Fourth concert series opens with first ever gospel performance

A soulful concert of more than 150 singers and praise dancers performed at Independence Hall Sunday night, the first time gospel music has been presented as part of the city’s July Fourth celebration. Upcoming free performances in the Wawa Welcome America concert series are the Kimmel Center’s Broadway Philadelphia, Monday evening, and the Philly Pops on Tuesday, both also on Independence Mall.

Alex Ingram, Minister of Sacred Music at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia, brought together voices from choirs across the city to perform as the Welcome America Mass Choir. They will also perform at the July 4th concert on the Parkway.

The evening also featured the singing preachers, known in local churches as the Four Tenors, made up of Rev. Alyn E. Waller, Elder Felton Rowe, Jr., Minister Justin Gonzalez and Minister Edward Fields.

