Philly library initiative encourages kids to run, climb and scale walls

This 10-foot-tall structure at Whitman Library encourages kids to run, climb and play. Whitman Library is one of three with such playgrounds as part of a Free Library of Philadelphia initiative to develop new techniques to encourage early childhood literacy.

If children were to run, climb, slide or scale a wall at a normal library, they would likely get annoyed glances from patrons before being hushed by a librarian and carted away by their guardian. Certain branches of the Philadelphia Free Library, however, are encouraging kids to get active.

The Free Library this week released details about new “Play-And-Learn” spaces at three branches — the Cecil B. Moore Library in North Philadelphia, the Whitman Library in South Philadelphia and the Wyoming Library in Feltonville.

The Play-And-Learn spaces are funded by the William Penn Foundation with help from the Knight Foundation. They “draw on extensive research showing the impact of play on language development and cognitive ability,” according to the library.

“We now know that children learn best through play, an understanding that has guided us to re-envision how our children’s spaces could maximize children’s learning,” Free Library president and director Siobhan A. Reardon said. “At our core, we are a learning space, and we are thrilled to introduce these dynamic new children’s areas that are wholly unlike other spaces neighborhood children encounter, and that will facilitate high-quality language experiences between children and their caregivers.”

The new spaces are a part of a library initiative that centers around working to develop “robust, data-driven, and diverse early childhood literacy opportunities” according to the library.

The concept for each of the three spaces was designed by architecture firm Digsau, and Studio Ludo, a non-profit that works on play environments.

According to Studio Ludo’s website, “the design at each branch is centered around a set of tangram blocks that are large enough to build with and act as moveable seats.”

Each branch also has a central structure that encourages physical activity. The Cecil B. Moore Library has a rock wall, the Wyoming Library has a stage and Whitman Library has a tower filled with ladders for climbing and nooks for sitting. Each of the libraries also has magnetic panels with large letters that kids can rearrange to spell words and make sentences.

Bob McSwiggan lives down the street from Whitman Library, and often takes his grandchildren to activities like arts-and-crafts and yoga held there.

McSwiggan said he believed the project would be successful in attracting kids to the city’s libraries. He and his preschool aged grandson, Mason McSwiggan, had visited the Play-and-Learn space for the first time recently. After playing on the new installation, McSwiggan said, Mason asked his grandpa to take him back to the library the following day.