With pomp, pageantry and a parade, Philly celebrates the Fourth of July

Volunteers carry the 13-star, “Betsy Ross” flag along Market St. in Center City Philadelphia during the WAWA Welcome America, United States of America Independence Day Parade held in Center City on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

A sea of people wearing red, white, and blue filled the lawn in front of Independence Hall on Wednesday as they gathered to celebrate the nation’s birthday. The crowd, braving humidity and blazing temperatures, camped out in anticipation of the Welcome America Celebration of Freedom Ceremony.

Kicking off at 10 a.m., the event was the first of 12 full hours of spirited events set to unfold citywide.

“It’s nice to see everyone come together,” said Rachel Hoover, traveling with her one-month-old son and four-year-old daughter from Lincolnton, North Carolina, to visit her sister. “You get people from all over, and from young to old, all here to celebrate our country.”

This year’s free gathering took on the theme of “Welcoming the World with Love: Drafting the Future,” and was designed to incorporate messages of social activism and youth engagement. It featured an array of speakers, including Mayor Kenney, who presented The Magis Award to transgender activist Giana Graves for her work at The Attic Youth Center, an organization that provides a safe space and various programming for LGBTQ youth.

“This moment is a powerful reminder of how much progress we’ve made, and how much progress we have yet to come,” said Kenney as he introduced Graves, 22, whose personal struggles with discrimination, unemployment, and homelessness helped lead her to a role in which she’s educated hundreds of young people and adults on LGBTQ issues.

Also receiving an award at the celebration were the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, presented with $50,000 as recipients of the third annual Wawa Foundation Hero Award. The recognition honors local nonprofits who serve as everyday heroes in their commitments to the Greater Philadelphia area. Runner-up organizations Philadelphia Fire Explorers, Inn Dwelling, and EducationWorks each received a $10,000 grant.

Closing out the ceremony with several lively tunes, the Philly POPS were the final group to receive an on-stage accolade. The band was honored for its 40-year history in the city and the educational contributions the POPS’ have made to area schools.

Following the hour-long Freedom ceremony, the city’s annual holiday parade began, heading out from 5th and Chestnut Streets as throngs of people lined the sidewalks to watch dozens of musical groups and colorful floats from seven different states.

“The floats are so creative and the parade draws a lot of diversity out in public,” says 12-year-old Betty Samoura of Southwest Philadelphia, waving an American flag near the start of the parade alongside her siblings and mother. “This is the first time we’re here, and I’m excited to share it with my family.”

Performers included unicyclists from The Gym Dandies Children’s Circus in Scarborough, Maine, and the Mattatuck Drum Band, the oldest fife and drum corps in the nation.