Firefighters rescue 4 from burning Port Richmond house

Firefighters clean up after a fire at Almond Street and Lehigh Avenue in Port Richmond.

Firefighters rescued four people who were trapped Friday by raging flames in their Port Richmond row house, officials said.

The four were taken to hospitals for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A company commander reported finding heavy flames on the second floor of the three-story home when the first fire trucks arrived about 6:45 a.m. at East Lehigh Avenue and Almond Street.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue three people trapped on the third floor, official said. A fourth resident was found on an internal stairway and taken to safety by firefighters who entered the house.

About 80 Fire Department personnel and 20 pieces of equipment responded to the blaze, which was declated under control at 7:12 a.m., officials said.