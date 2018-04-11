Fire at former Inquirer building, 1 day after roof blaze

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – For the second straight day, a fire broke out at a historic newspaper building in Philadelphia that’s soon to house the city’s police headquarters.
Black smoke poured from the roof of the former home of The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews blocked surrounding streets, causing traffic jams in the middle of the morning rush.
There’s no word on the cause, but a spokesman says initial reports show the fire started inside the building. No injuries have been reported.
Capt. William Dixon says there was a fire on the building’s roof on Tuesday that started in the HVAC system.
The city announced plans last May to relocate police headquarters to the building, but an exact move-in date hasn’t been revealed.
