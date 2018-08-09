Appeals court overturns U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah's bribery convictions, upholds guilty verdict on other counts

Jenkintown payday lender who helped bring down two industry titans sentenced to 3 years in prison

Former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah exits the federal courthouse in Philadelphia after being sentenced to 10 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2016.

A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has overturned the bribery convictions of former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah and a wealthy supporter, saying jurors were not properly instructed on a narrower definition of political graft that U.S. Supreme Court carved out in a decision days after the congressman’s 2016 conviction.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit upheld a jury’s guilty verdicts on many other aspects of Fattah’s case, including claims that he misused federal grant money and campaign funds throughout his two-decade congressional year career.

At trial, prosecutors alleged that Fattah accepted bribes worth more than $27,000 from wealthy fundraiser Herbert Vederman, who hoped to land an appointment from the Obama White House to an ambassadorship.

Fattah, 61, is serving a 10-year sentence at a federal detention center in McKean County, Pa. Vederman had been sentenced to two years in prison, but a federal judge in 2016 allowed him to postpone his incarceration while he appealed his case.

Fattah maintained that the gifts he received from Vederman – which included cash payments to the congressman’s children, college tuition for his South African au pair, and $18,000 to help with the purchase of a vacation home in the Poconos – were nothing more than gifts shared between longtime friends.

He maintained that he took no official actions on Vederman’s behalf as a result of those benefits.

A spokesperson said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia was still analyzing the appeals court ruling and had made no immediate decision Thursday whether prosecutors would seek to retry either man on the bribery counts.

Lawyers for Fattah declined to comment.

