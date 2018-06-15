Philly Family Court judge who wouldn't let parents speak gets reassigned

After a series of caustically worded reversals from the Pennsylvania Superior Court over what the appellate judges deemed denials of due process, a Philadelphia Family Court judge is being reassigned to the city’s trial division, according to her attorney, Samuel Stretton.

Lyris Younge — who removed children from their homes in some cases without letting their parents speak — has been absent from the bench in recent weeks. At the same time, she’s been the subject of a probe by the state’s Judicial Conduct Board, according to the Legal Intelligencer, though the status of that investigation is unclear and the board has not responded to requests for comment.

“I see it as a blow to judicial independence,” Stretton said. He said he believes Younge, who was elected in 2015 despite a not-recommended rating by the Philadelphia Bar Association, will be serving in a criminal courtroom. “Her first love is Family Court, but she’s very capable in the criminal division.”

Martin O’Rourke, a spokesman for the First Judicial District, declined to comment, referring inquiries to a memo by President Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper, that described the move, effective July 2, as “necessary and proper and in the interest of the effective administration of the business of the Court.”

Since Younge has been absent from her courtroom, Judge Joseph Fernandes has reversed some of her decisions, in at least one case immediately reuniting parents with children who’d been removed for more than nine months.

Just last week, Judge Maria McLaughlin authored yet another opinion finding that Younge abused her discretion and violated the due process rights of three children, aged 4 to 9, in removing them from their mother, though it was not clearly necessary for their welfare.

In the case, the child advocate and the agency working with the family on behalf of the Department of Human Services recommended keeping the children at home while they received services. Younge, noting that the mother had tested positive marijuana and her oldest child had been truant, responded, “these children need to be removed from the home of Mom because Mom’s not compliant.”

In the opinion, McLaughlin noted Younge’s frequent interruptions when the mother and child advocate attempted to speak: “We caution the trial court to allow all parties an opportunity to present witnesses and evidence.”