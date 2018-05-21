Police: Driver flees fatal 2-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Police are looking for the driver of a minivan who ran away from a crash in Southwest Philadelphia early Monday, leaving one one man dead and another critically injured in the second vehicle.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue, police said.

A Kia minivan was headed eastbound on Passyunk when it attempted to make a left turn at 63rd Street, colliding with a westbound Ford Mustang, police said. The minivan suffered front end damage while the car slammed into two utility poles, trapping its occupants inside.

The Mustang’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was taken in critical condition to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said. The minivan’s driver ran north on 63rd Street.

Photos from the scene showed the Mustang was mangled in the crash and efforts to remove its occupants.

Close up of the vehicles as police tow them away. This is at 63rd and Passyunk. Jaws of life used to get the victims out of mangled Ford Mustang. The 29 y/o driver was killed, 26 y/o passenger critically injured at Penn Presbyterian. Driver of van is on the run. @6abc pic.twitter.com/cCHKtFvU45 — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) May 21, 2018

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash and investigators are seeking to determine the cause and who was to blame.