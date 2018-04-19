'Jungle Jabbah,' ex-warlord living in Delco, sentenced to 30 years

Bill Cosby's star witness says Constand said she could frame celebrity 'to get money'

Bill Cosby's star witness says Constand said she could frame celebrity 'to get money' Apr 18

Federal prosecutors say that Mohammed Jabateh of Delaware County committed murder, rape, and cannibalism under the nickname “Jungle Jabbah” during Liberia’s first civil war.

A Delaware County man convicted of hiding his past as the murderous Liberian warlord “Jungle Jabbah” when he immigrated to the United States two decades ago was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison.

Mohammed Jabateh, a 51-year-old father of five who owns a Philadelphia-based international shipping business, is the first person ever incarcerated for crimes connected to the numerous documented atrocities that occurred during Liberia’s first protracted, multifaction civil war, which ravaged the West African nation between 1989 and 1997.

Until Jabateh’s trial on immigration fraud charges last fall in Philadelphia, no one had been prosecuted in connection with the conflict that left more than 250,000 dead and a generation of survivors both in Liberia and in Philadelphia’s sizable expat community clamoring for justice.

Though Jabateh was not specifically tried in October for any of the dozens of acts of murder, rape, enslavement, and cannibalism that prosecutors attributed to him, U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond explained that those deeds factored heavily into his decision to dramatically depart from federal sentencing guidelines on the acts of perjury and immigration fraud of which Jabateh had been convicted.

In handing down the sentence Thursday, Diamond said that the sentence suggested by the federal sentencing guidelines – 15 to 21 months – would not only be “unreasonable but outrageously offensive, in light of the testimony presented here in court.”

“I want to be clear,” Diamond cautioned. “I am departing not based on the horror of the atrocities the defendant committed abroad. Rather, I am departing based on the egregiousness of his lies … and their effect on our asylum laws and the immigration system.

For his part, Jabateh said nothing throughout the hearing, staring blankly ahead as prosecutors ticked off a list of his horrific past deeds.

When it came time to address the judge, he leaned forward slightly and spoke softly into the microphone: “Your honor, sir, I have nothing to say.”

None of the 17 Liberians whom the U.S. Justice Department flew in from Africa to testify against Jabateh last fall attended Thursday’s proceedings. But their presence was keenly felt.

Assistant U.S. Nelson Thayer ticked off the frightful experiences each testified they underwent at Jabateh’s hands, and he urged Diamond to impose the maximum sentence allowed.

“When one tries to describe the atrocities – the horror and the terror and the brutality committed by Mohammed Jabateh – it’s tempting to resort to phrases like ‘indescribable,’” Thayer said. “But we know that Mohammed Jabateh’s shocking atrocities can be described… . We heard them because of the incredible courage of those Liberian witnesses.”

When asked at trial to identify the man responsible for their torment, each of those witnesses offered the same answer, identifying Jabateh by his nom de guerre, “Jungle Jabbah.”

One woman testified she had been captured and turned into a sex slave at 13, only to be raped daily for weeks until she managed to escape. A farmer from Liberia’s northwest mining country detailed how he had been forced into slavery and ordered to dig for diamonds on threat of death, to fund Jabateh’s war effort.

And in perhaps the most wrenching testimony of the trial, the wife of a village chieftain alleged that Jabateh’s soldiers killed her husband and then delivered his heart to her on a platter with orders to cook it for Jabateh and his men.

That sense of unanswered grievance hung over the case from the day in March 2016 when federal agents arrested Jabateh at his East Lansdowne home. Coverage in Liberian newspapers described the case in totemic terms that extended far beyond Jabateh and the crimes he committed, wondering if it might signal an end to the impunity the nation’s war criminals had enjoyed for so many years.

The nation’s former president, Charles Taylor, was convicted of war crimes by an international court in 2012 – but for actions tied to a civil war in neighboring Sierra Leone. It took a U.S. court to sentence his son – known as “Chuckie” Taylor – to prison in 2009 for his own barbaric behavior in a second civil war that roiled Liberia between 1999 and 2003.

Some former rebel leaders now hold positions of power within the government in Monrovia, and the ethnic divisions that fueled the wars still divide Liberians — even among the estimated 15,000 now living in the Philadelphia region.

Jabateh maintained that he, too, was a victim — of Taylor’s autocratic regime. After fleeing to the United States in 1997, he sought and obtained political asylum, claiming that he had been imprisoned and tortured by the president’s National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL).

But in a series of recent cases — including two others against Philadelphia-area residents — the U.S. Justice Department has trumpeted its own commitment to tracking down and expelling West African war criminals now living in this country.

In addition to his prison term, Jabateh was ordered to serve three years’ probation upon his release. He almost certainly would be deported after finishing his sentence.