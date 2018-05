Body found in the Schuylkill near Boathouse Row May 21

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Police recovered the body of a man Monday from the Schuylkill near Boathouse Row in Fairmount Park near Monday morning.

The body was found about 8:35 a.m. along Kelly Drive in the Ninth Police District.

The crew of Police Boat 5 recovered the remains and the man was formally pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m., police said.

The body was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police in the meantime are trying to identify him.