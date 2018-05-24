Body of male found in N.E. Philadelphia's Pennypack Park

The badly decomposed body of a male has been found inside Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section, police said Thursday.
Police were called to Blakiston Street and Frankford Avnue about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a body inside the park near the event stage.
Officials began a search with a K9 cadaver dog and the remains of an unidentified white male were found about 9:10 p.m. inside the park off of the Welsh Road and Rowland Avenue entrance, police said.
The body was taken to the Medical Examiners Office in West Philadelphia for a determination of the cause of death while police try to identify the male.