Police blame radio miscommunication for response to black family at West Philly movie theater

Black parents question why police were called on them at movie theater in West Philadelphia

Black parents question why police were called on them at movie theater in West Philadelphia Jun 25

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

About 10 police officers responded to a dispute between a black family and white staff at a West Philadelphia movie theater last week because an officer — who was already working at the theater and had witnessed the dispute — did not respond to radio communications, causing the department to put out an “assist officer” alert, police said Thursday.

The department said the officer did not hear his radio due to “the surrounding noise” when the officer confronted Ismael Jimenez.

Police also said that, “as best as we can determine at this time,” no staff members at the Cinemark at 40th and Walnut Streets called 911. Jimenez, 36, a school teacher from North Philadelphia, said he believed a manager had done so because the manager had threatened to call police during their dispute.

It started after Jimenez and his wife requested a refund about an hour into last Friday’s 7:45 p.m. showing of Jurassic World, because a loud beeping noise kept going off near them, their four sons, and two of the sons’ friends. The couple had left the children — except for their youngest, a 3-year-old — in the theater when they walked to the lobby to ask for the refund.

The manager provided the refund but said they could not reenter the theater, Jimenez said. He and his wife protested and said they needed to get their children. The manager refused and, upon hearing they were going back to get their kids, said he was calling the police, Jimenez said.

A Cinemark spokesman Thursday disputed Jimenez’s account and said, “at no time was the family restricted access to their children.”

Jimenez said the first officer approached him while his wife, Ashley, went into the theater to grab the children. The officer, police said, had advised radio communications he was responding to a dispute, but he did not respond when they tried to reach him again. That’s when the “assist officer” alert went out, police said.

Jimenez, however, said his encounter with the first officer was not initially loud. He questioned why the officer couldn’t hear the radio.

“For me this opens up other questions,” Jimenez said. Police are conducting an internal review of the incident.

Ashley Jimenez, upon returning with the kids, recorded her husband’s encounter with police and posted the video to Facebook, where it has drawn more than 60,000 views.

Last night at the movies there was a consistent loud beeping noise where we were sitting. After requesting politely to recitify the issue, the managerial staff failed to correct the issue and we had to ask for a refund. The manager then said we had to leave immediately and said we couldn't go back into the theater and get our children. When we said that is not an option and we were going to get our children, they called the police on us. This video recorded our interaction with the police and the absurdity of the police being called in the first place.#whitefear #complainingwhileblack #yurugu #moneyback #8to12police Posted by Ashley Jimenez on Saturday, June 23, 2018

A second video recorded by a bystander shows several people questioning the large police presence. One man yelled, “Does this really call for more than six f— officers?”

One officer then got into that man’s face, causing the man to take a step back. Other officers also approached the man.

During the ensuing back-and-forth exchange, the first officer who approached the man said, “That’s our protocol, somebody asked for help. We came to help.”

In the background, the debate between Jimenez and other officers unfolded for several more minutes. A female officer, who was standing away from the debate, said, “I’ve got one job: Protect and serve.”

Terrence McGuckin, 37, who was recording the video, replied, “Well I say we get back to it.”

“Let’s go,” the female officer then told the other officers, who started walking away. “Let’s go.”

At one point earlier in the dispute, one officer appeared to be using his own phone to record McGuckin. (The video below starts at this point).

No one was arrested.

Jimenez has said the large police response Friday fits into a broader pattern of white people viewing black people as threats and alerting the police. He and his family plan to rally Friday morning outside the theater to demand that Cinemark have a clear policy on when to call the police and that the theater train staff on conflict resolution.