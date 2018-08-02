Black doll found hanging from noose in Queen Village Philadelphia playground

New publisher of Philly's Scoop USA keeps a black-owned newspaper going with faith and own funds

Weccacoe playground is home to an African American burial ground that occupied the site in the 19th century.

A black doll was found hanging from a wire with a noose around its neck Thursday at Weccacoe Playground near Fourth and Catharine Streets, police said.

Authorities received a 911 call about the incident. Police Commissioner Richard Ross said it was “absolutely” a hate crime.

“The symbolism is way too strong, way too powerful, and way too toxic,” Ross said. “And we are going to deal with it.”

Part of the playground sits on top of an African American burial ground. That cemetery was established by Richard Allen, the founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the first independent black denomination in the United States.

As my colleague Inga Saffron reported earlier this year:

The [burial ground’s] discovery in 2008, by historian Terry Buckalew, took a lot of people by surprise, including some at Mother Bethel AME Church, the congregation that established the cemetery in 1810 and sold the land to the city. Buckalew’s findings fired up the city’s civil rights activists, who saw the graveyard’s treatment as yet another example of the way African American spaces have been rendered invisible, while alarming Queen Village residents, who feared that an important community center and playground would be unilaterally taken from them.

A meeting hall long sat on top of the cemetery. The Queen Village Neighborhood Association voted in May to shutter the hall, clearing the way for its demolition so a memorial to the burial ground could be built.

