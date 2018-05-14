Duo carjack ambulance in Philadelphia, throw driver out of vehicle

Blood on Elmwood sidewalk attests to violent 18-hour span in Philly May 10

Two men jumped into a private ambulance and drove off with the operator in the back early Monday before throwing the driver out of the vehicle during a struggle in Philadelphia Logan’s section, police said.

The ambulance driver was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment of a shoulder injury. Police later took one suspect into custody.

Police say 42 year old man driving stolen ambulance was highly intoxicated when taken into custody in Logan. Still looking for man who pushed rightful driver from moving ambulance. pic.twitter.com/KR7WrK6qZP — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 14, 2018

Police gave this account:

About 3 a.m., two men jumped into an idling Healthfleet ambulance at 12th and Louden Streets while the vehicle’s driver was in the back working.

As the ambulance drove off, the driver climbed into the front and started struggling with the intruder in the passenger seat.

At 12th and Rockland Streets, a block away, the carjackers threw the ambulance driver out. He called police and his dispatcher.

The ambulance company started tracking the vehicle and police ultimately stopped it at 11th and Rockland Streets. By that time, one of the men had gotten out the ambulance.

Police arrested the 42-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the ambulance and took him to Northwest Detectives for questioning.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the suspect appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. His name has not been released.