A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in North Philadelphia.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was shot in the head, leg, and back at 9:16 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 23rd and Indiana Streets in the city’s Swampoodle neighborhood. According to police, the man was rushed to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no guns have been recovered. Police are investigating at the scene.