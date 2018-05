Thousands run 2018 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure May 13

From left, Joy Adams, Harriette Bishop, and Stella Brown, minutes before walking in the 2018 Susan G. Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Thousands of people, including hundreds of breast cancer survivors, participated Sunday in the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

The 5k race, which started at the Art Museum, has been held every Mothers’ Day for the past 28 years to raise money for breast cancer research and to increase public awareness of the disease.

One in eight women, 12 percent, will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives, according to the National Cancer Institute.