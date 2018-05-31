With sports betting legalized, New Jersey leads a race to lure gamblers. Will Pa. lag behind?

With sports betting legalized, New Jersey leads a race to lure gamblers. Will Pa. lag behind? May 21

Bucks and Montco towns with water contamination chosen for blood testing May 31

Pa. casinos can now apply for sports-betting license May 31

Justine McDaniel covers vices on the policy and solutions team, writing about topics such as gambling, liquor control, marijuana legalization, and opioid policy.

Less than three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision lifting the federal ban on sports betting, petitions opened Thursday for Pennsylvania casinos to request approval to conduct sports wagering,

A law passed in Pennsylvania last year preemptively legalized sports betting. Now, the wagering can begin as soon as the state Gaming Control Board creates regulations for it. The board plans to make temporary regulations to get sports wagering off the ground.

Pennsylvania is among several states moving to open sports betting, but New Jersey, Delaware, and others appear poised to open the books before the Keystone State.

Sports betting can be permitted in casinos, through an internet-based system, or for up to 18 months in a temporary facility. Racetrack casinos could also add it to a location where they conduct pari-mutuel wagering.

“The actions taken by the Board are the first in our efforts to launch sports wagering in Pennsylvania as soon as possible,” said the Board’s Executive Director Kevin O’Toole.

The board is also taking public comment from anyone who wants to give feedback on the temporary regulations.