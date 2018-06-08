N.J. to racetracks: Don't start sports betting until gov. signs bill

Andrew Seidman covers politics in the Philadelphia region, focusing on power brokers. Previously, he covered New Jersey state government and politics.

Justine McDaniel covers vices on the policy and solutions team, writing about topics such as gambling, liquor control, marijuana legalization, and opioid policy.

Delaware became the first state outside Nevada to have single-game sports betting Tuesday.

After New Jersey’s historic passage Thursday of a bill authorizing sports betting, the Murphy administration sent a letter to the heads of three racetracks warning them not to start sports betting until the governor signs the bill.

The possibility that casinos or racetracks might open sports books this week or next excited onlookers Thursday after the legislature amended the bill to eliminate any penalties for sports-book operators who open a pool before the bill is signed into law.

But Gov. Murphy’s administration quickly quashed any such dreams, saying that operators that act prematurely could jeopardize their chances of obtaining licenses.

“The conduct of sports wagering[-]related activities by persons or entities prior to the final passage of this legislation may bear upon their suitability for licensure under the anticipated law,” Frank Zanzuccki, executive director of the New Jersey Racing Commission, which is housed under the Attorney General’s Office, wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Inquirer and Daily News.

“[A]ccordingly, it should be fully understood that any improprieties or adverse conduct related to any unregulated activities would have the potential to jeopardize their ability to be licensed for sports wagering under the new law.”

The bill states that sports wagering licenses will not be issued by the state unless the applicant “has established its financial stability, integrity and responsibility and its good character, honesty and integrity.”

The letter, which was first reported by NJ.com, was sent to the CEOs or managers of Monmouth Park Racetrack, New Meadowlands Racetrack, and Freehold Raceway.

After Thursday’s vote, Dennis Drazin, CEO of the firm that operates Monmouth Park, said he would wait for the go-ahead from Murphy before the racetrack opened books.

“If the governor was to call me up and say, ‘Look, Dennis, we’re not going to sign the bill right away, but you have my blessing to open,’ we’ll open tomorrow,” Drazin told reporters in Trenton. “If the governor says, ‘I want you to wait a couple of days so I can review the bill and get it signed,’ then I’m going to wait for him to do that.”

Murphy’s office said Thursday he would review the legislation.

“The Governor has long been supportive of New Jersey’s right to allow sports betting and he wants to ensure that the proposed regulatory scheme is fair and reasonable,” the office said in a statement.

The change in the bill that freed casinos and racetracks to open sports books before the legislation was finished had set off speculation about whether any of them would take advantage of it.

“Senator, we betting tomorrow?” Senate President Steve Sweeney called out to Sen. Vin Gopal of Monmouth, where the Monmouth Park Racetrack has been ready and waiting to open sports books, when the bill was passed.