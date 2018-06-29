Lancaster police Taser use on unarmed man under investigation

Authorities in the City of Lancaster are investigating police use of a stun gun on an unarmed suspect who was sitting on a curb.

In a statement on Facebook Thursday, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said the incident — which went viral after a bystander posted a video on Facebook — was “of great concern” and the use of force was taken “very seriously.” She said an investigation of the incident was underway.

According to a police report, officers were called to the first block of South Prince Street shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday due to a report that a man, later identified as 27-year-old Sean Williams, had been chasing three people with a baseball bat. Police said Williams didn’t comply with their orders to sit until they threatened to use the Taser.

Officers then asked him to put his legs in front of him and cross his ankles. According to police, this makes it more difficult for people to flee. When Williams did not immediately obey, the stun gun was used.

Authorities later learned that Williams had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness.

According to the report, “people involved in the incident” said “they did not see him with a bat,” and there was no bat found at the scene. The witnesses told police “Williams was known to them and that he had been exhibiting increasing erratic behavior over the previous few days,” the report said.

A bystander caught the incident on video and posted it to Facebook. In the video, officers are heard yelling “straight out,” telling Williams what to do with his legs. One officer then deploys the taser into Williams’ back.

“This is what cops like to do when a man is siting down making no crazy movements,” the caption to the video on Facebook said.

The video racked up 38,000 shares and 1.5 million views within 24 hours of being posted.

According to Lancaster Online, Blanding Watson, president of the Lancaster NAACP, said the group was monitoring the situation and awaiting the results of the investigation to gain a “full understanding” of what happened.

“This event highlights the need for strengthening the accountability and trust which necessarily characterizes a productive relationship between communities and law enforcement,” Blanding told the news site. “Such a relationship is more important than ever.”

Police said Williamson was checked by emergency medical services after the incident before being arraigned. He was released on unsecured $5,000 bail.

A rally was being planned for Friday evening to protest police brutality in Lancaster.