Philly braces for what could be a 10-day heat wave; Shore likely to be spared

Philly braces for what could be a 10-day heat wave; Shore likely to be spared Jun 28

Call from 'IRS' make Tredyffrin cops wonder if they can arrest themselves

Call from 'IRS' make Tredyffrin cops wonder if they can arrest themselves Jun 28

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington.

Tredyffrin Township police apparently could not stop laughing after receiving a robo call Thursday warning they faced arrest for serious IRS violations.

“Well, this is awkward,” the department tweeted. “Apparently the ‘IRS’ has ‘ four serious allegations’ against us, and the local cops may be coming to take us ‘under’ custody soon.

“Wait,

“We ARE the local cops.”

But, as they noted, they had just become the latest targets of a running scam that, the IRS says, has cost thousands of people millions of dollars.

So Tredyffrin police took to Twitter and Facebook to post a recording of the call with running commentary (“Wait would we turn ourselves into ourselves? We’re confused.”) as an object lesson.

Well, this is awkward. Apparently the “IRS” has “4 serious allegations” against us, and the local cops may be coming to take us “under” custody soon. Wait 🤔. We ARE the local cops 👮🏻‍♀️ Check out this actual “IRS” scam call WE received; more > https://t.co/uTeZyo6hkh pic.twitter.com/1DF1jgsPGF — Tredyffrin Township Police (@The_TTPD) June 28, 2018

“If they’ll try to scam us, they won’t think twice about trying to scam you! Don’t fall for it!”

The IRS says it will not call to demand payment of taxes and generally sends a bill. It also does not threaten to have local police arrest anyone.