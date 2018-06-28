news

Pennsylvania

Call from 'IRS' make Tredyffrin cops wonder if they can arrest themselves

Popular Stories

Tea Party IRS
Camera icon AP
This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Close icon

Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks. 

More by Joseph A. Gambardello

More from Joseph A. Gambardello Arrow icon

Tredyffrin Township police apparently could not stop laughing after receiving a robo call Thursday warning they faced arrest for serious IRS violations.

“Well, this is awkward,” the department tweeted. “Apparently the ‘IRS’ has ‘ four serious allegations’ against us, and the local cops may be coming to take us ‘under’ custody soon.

“Wait,

“We ARE the local cops.”

But, as they noted, they had just become the latest targets of a running scam that, the IRS says, has cost thousands of people millions of dollars.

So Tredyffrin police took to Twitter and Facebook to post a recording of the call with running commentary (“Wait would we turn ourselves into ourselves? We’re confused.”)  as an object lesson.

“If they’ll try to scam us, they won’t think twice about trying to scam you! Don’t fall for it!”

The IRS says it will not call to demand payment of taxes and generally sends a bill. It also does not threaten to have local police arrest anyone.

Published: