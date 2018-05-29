Have cell phones and social media affected your mental health? Tell us about it.

Parents charged after toddler falls out window while home alone in Delaware County May 29

An Upper Darby couple has been charged with child endangerment after their toddler tumbled out of a second-story window on Monday while home alone, authorities say.

The 3-year-old boy was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with a head injury, according to court documents. His parents, Legbo Thierry Wanhi, 31, and Lea Rosine Wanhi, 29, were being held Tuesday at Delaware County prison, charged with felony counts of child endangerment.

Upper Darby Township Police were called to the Wanhi’s apartment on the 300 block of Hampden Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the injured child on the front patio, according to the documents. As he was transported to the hospital, officers forced entry into the Wanhi family’s unit and found no one inside. However, they noticed that a pane of glass was missing from a front window. They also took note of photos of the child with Lea and Legbo Wanhi.

Lea Wanhi arrived at the apartment shortly before 8 p.m. and was taken to the police station. According to the documents, officers then called Legbo Wanhi, who told them he was on his way back from Philadelphia.

Through a translator, Legbo Wanhi agreed to be interviewed by police later that evening. He told them he left his apartment before 5 p.m. to go “look for work,” knowing his wife would not be back until about 6 p.m., according to the documents.

In a separate interview, Lea Wanhi, also via a translator, told police that she had known Legbo Wanhi was going to be leaving the apartment around 5 p.m., but she had planned to be home around 5:20 p.m., according to the documents.

Both were arraigned Tuesday and await preliminary hearings scheduled for June 8. No attorney for Legbo or Lea Wanhi was listed on court documents.

CHOP officials did not immediately respond to inquiries about the child’s condition.