Pittsburgh funeral home shares 'custom prayer cards' after Flyers defeat

Flyers' goalie Michal Neuvirth can't stop the goal by Penguins' Jake Guentzel during the third period of game six in round one of the NHL Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center Sunday. The Penguins beat the Flyers 8-5 and win the series.

A funeral home in Pittsburgh is sending its sincerest condolences to Philadelphia after a gloomy day for the city’s hockey fans.

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory in East Pittsburgh took to Facebook after the Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday, eliminating the Philadelphia team from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The business posted a “custom” prayer card,” which has now been shared more than 1,000 times and says:

“In Loving Memory of

The Philadelphia Flyers

April 11, 2018

April 22, 2018 The Pens saw you getting tired,

And ‘The Cup’ was not to be,

So, they sent you home to Philly

Better luck in 2019. Your teary-eyed fans watched you,

And saw you skate away.

Although they cheered you dearly,

They could not help your play. Your season is now over,

It’s time to take a rest.

Once again, the Pens have proven

That Pittsburgh is the best!”

Sunday’s 8-5 loss at the Wells Fargo Center brought the Flyers’ playoff run to an end against a Pittsburgh team that has five Stanley Cup victories to boast. The Flyers have won the Stanley Cup twice in franchise history, back-to-back in 1974 and 1975.

“We were just resilient all night,” Penguins goalie Matt Murray said Sunday. “Just a really gutsy effort.”

The Penguins will play the Washington Capitals in the next round, the third time in a row the teams have faced off in a Round 2 playoff series.

Though the Flyers made an early exit from the playoffs, there’s always the future.

“We took a big step forward this year,” right winger Wayne Simmonds said after the defeat. “We had a lot of young pieces this year and I think everyone developed as the year went on. This team definitely has a bright future.”

Still in denial? The Inquirer’s Sam Carchidi has drafted up 10 reasons the Flyers are no longer in the NHL playoffs, while Ed Barkowitz spells out the top five “most gut-wrenching post-series handshakes held in South Philly.”

At least Philly still has the Sixers, who face the Miami Heat on Tuesday in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

