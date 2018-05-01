Daily fantasy sports are officially legal - and taxed - in PA

Justine McDaniel covers vices on the policy and solutions team, writing about topics such as gambling, liquor control, marijuana legalization, and opioid policy.

FanDuel is one of six daily fantasy sports operators that applied to operate legally in Pennsylvania, under a new law that went into effect Saturday.

Daily fantasy sports, long living in a legal gray area in many states, are now 100 percent OK in Pennsylvania — and 15 percent taxed.

Six fantasy sports sites, including DraftKings and FanDuel, are registered to legally operate under a state law that went into effect Saturday and was part of a larger statewide gaming expansion.

But don’t sweat, players: Competitors on those six sites aren’t likely to see any change in play and won’t need to re-register.

“As far as the game participation for the player, they’re really not going to see anything different than they have before,” Gaming Control Board spokesman Doug Harbach said Tuesday.

Daily fantasy sports, where users pay an entry fee to participate in contests with payouts, are different from traditional fantasy sports played by friends who create their own leagues and compete over the course of a sports season.

Considered a game of skill, daily fantasy sports have not been considered by the courts to be gambling, Harbach said. The money players spend is considered an entry fee, not a bet. But in recent years, some states have called it illegal gambling, so a wave of bills nationwide have been introduced to formally legalize it in various states. Pennsylvania is now out of the gray area.

And, of course, there’s the tax benefit. The point of legalizing the games was not just to formalize the activity but “candidly, to collect tax revenue,” said Harbach.

Each operator will be taxed 15 percent on its revenue, with the money going into the state’s general fund. How much that will generate — and whether or how much they pass those added costs onto their players — is not yet known.

New Jersey legalized the sports in August, with a 10.5 percent tax on operator revenue. Last year, 59.3 million people in the U.S. and Canada played fantasy sports, according to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association.

It’s not the only piece of the gaming package that is being tapped for revenue — pretty much every other type of wagering in Pennsylvania is subject to hefty taxes, and the state expects to bring in a big chunk of new dough with online gaming, satellite casinos, and more.

The Gaming Control Board believes it has most daily fantasy sports players covered between the six sites, but doesn’t have a way of monitoring who is playing where, Harbach said. In a year, the first batch of tax revenue collected will offer a look at how many fantasy sports players are making entries in Pennsylvania.

There’s one catch for players: Anyone using sites not on the list will technically be playing illegally going forward. Harbach said it was possible that one or two more operators could be added to the list in the future. The legalized operators are DRAFT, Fantasy Football Players Championship, FanDuel, DraftKings, Boom Fantasy, and FastPick.

FanDuel and DraftKings — perhaps the most recognizable operators — could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

“Pennsylvania residents that enter Fantasy Sports Contests can know that they are participating in a fair playing environment and assured that each licensed operator meets standards set out in the law and regulated by the Gaming Control Board,” Gaming Control Board Executive Director Kevin O’Toole said in a statement.