Facebook data from nearly 3 million Pennsylvanians was shared with Cambridge Analytica May 3

Facebook has faced controversy since news emerged that data from millions of Facebook users was shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania residents had their Facebook data shared with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties, the state Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

The office said that Facebook provided the estimate of affected residents — 2,960,311 people — in response to a bipartisan letter filed by 41 state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro and New Jersey’s Gurbir S. Grewal. (Officials in New Jersey have not yet said how many residents were affected).

Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm linked to President Trump’s 2016 election campaign, harvested data from an estimated 87 million Facebook users. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by senators from both parties last month over the Cambridge scandal and Russia’s use of the social media platform to interfere with the 2016 election.

“Social media users don’t expect to have their information given to third party developers without their knowledge,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement Thursday. “Businesses like Facebook must take significant steps to better protect their users’ privacy and personal data.”

The Cambridge scandal has caused some Philadelphia residents to delete Facebook in hopes of better protecting their data.

Cambridge Analytica announced Wednesday that it was shutting down, blaming “unfairly negative media coverage.”

To see if your data was compromised, check here.