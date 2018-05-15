Cosmo DiNardo, Sean Kratz due in court in Bucks County murders

A Malvern mother vanished. A year later, it's a murder investigation. So why haven't you heard of her?

Sean Kratz, left, and Cosmo DiNardo are charged in the murders of four young men on a Bucks County farm last summer.

Nearly a year after the bodies of four young men were found buried on a Bucks County farm, the two men accused in their murders are scheduled to return to court Wednesday for hearings that one lawyer said would bring closure to the case.

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, the cousins who allegedly killed the men after luring them to a remote property under the guise of marijuana deals, are expected to appear in court Wednesday in Doylestown.

The proceedings are listed as pretrial hearings; prosecutors have declined to discuss the hearings or say if guilty pleas are possible.

Niels Eriksen Jr., a lawyer representing Kratz, was slightly less circumspect. “We believe this is going to be the final hearing,” he said.

In a case that attracted national attention last summer, Kratz, a 21-year-old Philadelphia resident, is charged with helping DiNardo, of Bensalem, kill Thomas C. Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township; Mark P. Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg; and Dean A. Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township. DiNardo, 21, is also charged with the death of Jimi T. Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, who was believed to be the first victim.

The pair were charged after the four men went missing in early July, prompting a multi-day search that ended when investigators discovered the four bodies buried on a 90-acre Solebury Township farm that belongs to DiNardo’s parents. Three victims were found in a 12 1/2 foot grave; Patrick was buried elsewhere on the property.

Prosecutors have reserved the right to seek the death penalty against both men.

But DiNardo confessed to authorities after he was arrested in exchange for a promise that he would not face the death penalty. At the time, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said that DiNardo had admitted to the murders, identified Kratz as a co-conspirator, and told investigators where he buried Patrick. Weintraub has said his office will uphold that promise as long as DiNardo pleads guilty, a conviction that would carry a life prison term.

Fortunato Perri, DiNardo’s lawyer, declined to comment this week on Wednesday’s hearing.

Kratz also described the murders to police when he was arrested — telling them it was a “massacre” but that DiNardo killed the men.

Prosecutors have declined to say if they will pursue the death penalty against Kratz, or discuss what might occur at his pretrial hearing.

DiNardo is scheduled to appear before Judge Jeffrey L. Finley at 10 a.m. Wednesday; Kratz’s hearing is scheduled to follow at 2 p.m.

The families of all four victims have filed wrongful-death lawsuits, blaming not only DiNardo and Kratz but also DiNardo’s parents, Sandra and Antonio.

One attorney said the elder DiNardos gave their son a “playland for illegal acts.” Prior to the killings, DiNardo had documented mental health issues, which included an involuntary commitment and banishment from two local schools. Bensalem Police said officers had encountered DiNardo 40 times, 14 of which came in the year before the killings.