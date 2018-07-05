Families of young couple slain in Bucks County form memorial foundation

Fireworks sales are booming in Pennsylvania thanks to a change in the law

Fireworks sales are booming in Pennsylvania thanks to a change in the law Jun 30

Vinny Vella is a staff writer on the Inquirer's Regions Desk, reporting on the Pennsylvania suburbs surrounding the city. He previously wrote a column for the Hartford Courant and covered urban crime for the Philadelphia Daily News.

Christina and Tyler Roy were found slain in their Churchville home on April 30.

The families of Christina and Tyler Roy were torn apart in a callous act of violence two months ago. Now, they’re working to raise awareness and support for others unwillingly thrust into similar situations.

Together, they’ve formed “The Christina & Tyler Roy Foundation,” a non-profit that “assists families in times of need,” according to a posting this week on the foundation’s Facebook page.

“While remaining flexible in our approach, we raise money to support charities focused on providing comfort, relief, and security for children and their families,” the post reads.

Organizers for the foundation did not respond to a request for comment.

In another post on the foundation’s page, Christina’s mother, Patricia Celenza, wrote a letter mourning her daughter.

“Being her mother was and is the greatest of gifts,” Celenza said. “Sometimes not being worthy of such an amazing gift, but always, always filled with enormous and endless love and pride for Christina. This extended naturally to her beautiful husband Tyler.”

Tyler, 28, and Christina, 27, were found slain early April 30 by a house painter they had hired. The young couple was stabbed to death by Daniel Mooney, 26, whose family lives across the street from the Roys in Churchville.

Investigators said Mooney struggled with an addiction to heroin, and was found dead of an overdose in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood hours after attacking the couple. The motive for the killings remains unclear, and prosecutors have declined to speculate about it.

“Certainly he chose that house, and we’re not sure why he chose that house,” First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore said at the time. “We have no indication to say that this act was anything but random.”

In the wake of the Roys’ death, an outpouring of grief came from their friends and former colleagues.

“Christina was just one of those people that when you meet them the first time, you loved them,” said Amanda Helwig, a real estate broker who hired Roy, a professional photographer, to shoot her listings. “It just breaks my heart that so many people didn’t get the chance to meet her and experience knowing such an amazing woman.”