Woman killed when car slams into her Montco home

A woman was reported dead after a car slammed into her house in Franconia Township, officials said.
The man who was driving the car was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident occurred about midnight on the 300 block of Harleysville Pike. The car smashed through a wall into a bedroom of the home.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
