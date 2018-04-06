Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed for hours after ship hits it

Apr 6

Woman killed when car slams into her Montco home Apr 6

A woman was reported dead after a car slammed into her house in Franconia Township, officials said.

The man who was driving the car was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred about midnight on the 300 block of Harleysville Pike. The car smashed through a wall into a bedroom of the home.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.