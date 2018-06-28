State, federal authorities probe locations connected to Upper Bucks explosions

Vinny Vella is a staff writer on the Inquirer's Regions Desk, reporting on the Pennsylvania suburbs surrounding the city. He previously wrote a column for the Hartford Courant and covered urban crime for the Philadelphia Daily News.

This crater was left behind in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, after a mysterious, late-night explosion on May 13, according to nearby resident Nick Zagli. Federal and state authorities are probing a series of these explosions in rural Bucks County.

A team of local, state and federal officials are investigating at least two locations in Upper Bucks County that are connected to a spate of mysterious, late-night explosions in the county.

Larry King, a spokesman for the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, said no arrests have been made, but District Attorney Matt Weintraub is expected to release updated information in the investigation later Thursday

County detectives joined by the State Police and agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions are at “multiple” locations in the rural area, about an hour north of Philadelphia, King said.

State Police were called to a building on Brick Tavern Road in Milford Township early Thursday, according to Trooper William Griffith, of the Dublin barracks.

Several unidentified “devices” were discovered there. Griffith stressed that there is no immediate danger to the public.

More than 20 explosions have been reported in Upper Bucks county since March, according to state police.

The Morning Call reports that investigators also went to a second location on Spinnerstown Road in Milford.

The most recent report of an explosion came June 14, when a public works employee in Milford Township “traveled over an object that produced a sound similar to an explosion,” according to a statement from state police. That incident took place on Brick Tavern Road, not far from the site of Thursday’s police activity.

Residents have said the explosions usually occur at night, describing them as booming, rumbling blasts. Some have left behind craters in the earth.

Theories about their origin have abounded, but the only concrete evidence investigators have publicly provided is that the explosions are believed to be man-made.