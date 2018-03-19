Bill Cosby trial start date pushed back a few days

Gov. Murphy wants to tax N.J. millionaires. What would that mean?

Gov. Murphy wants to tax N.J. millionaires. What would that mean? Mar 13

Cosby retrial: Judge to let prosecutors call 5 more accusers to testify

Cosby retrial: Judge to let prosecutors call 5 more accusers to testify Mar 15

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a pretrial hearing in a sexual assault case Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Norristown, Pa.

Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges will be delayed a few days past its scheduled start, a Montgomery County judge ruled Monday.

The shift will allow for two additional days of pretrial hearings, Judge Steven T. O’Neill wrote in his order. The court will hold those hearings March 29 and 30, when jury selection had been scheduled to begin.

Jury selection will now begin in Norristown on April 2, which had been set as the opening day of the trial. The jurors will come from Montgomery County.

Also Monday, O’Neill turned down a request from Cosby’s lawyers to further delay the trial. They had sought a delay to prepare for testimony from five additional women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. O’Neill also denied an emergency request to appeal his decision to allow five accusers to testify.

Cosby’s first trial, which ended with a deadlocked jury in June, included testimony from just one accuser in addition to Andrea Constand, whom Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting at his home in Cheltenham Township in 2004.

Cosby, 80, is charged with aggravated indecent assault.