news

Pennsylvania

Bill Cosby trial start date pushed back a few days

US NEWS COSBY 1 PH
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon JESSICA GRIFFIN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a pretrial hearing in a sexual assault case Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Norristown, Pa.
by , Staff Writer @LMcCrystal | lmccrystal@phillynews.com
Close icon

Laura McCrystal

Staff Writer

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

More by Laura McCrystal

More from Laura McCrystal Arrow icon

Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges will be delayed a few days past its scheduled start, a Montgomery County judge ruled Monday.

Full Trial Coverage >

The shift will allow for two additional days of pretrial hearings, Judge Steven T. O’Neill wrote in his order. The court will hold those hearings March 29 and 30, when jury selection had been scheduled to begin.

Jury selection will now begin in Norristown on April 2, which had been set as the opening day of the trial. The jurors will come from Montgomery County.

Also Monday, O’Neill turned down a request from Cosby’s lawyers to further delay the trial. They had sought a delay to prepare for testimony from five additional women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. O’Neill also denied an emergency request to appeal his decision to allow five accusers to testify.

Cosby’s first trial, which ended with a deadlocked jury in June, included testimony from just one accuser in addition to Andrea Constand, whom Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting at his home in Cheltenham Township in 2004.

Cosby, 80, is charged with aggravated indecent assault.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: