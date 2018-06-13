Bucks authorities continue efforts to recover body of worker killed in Bensalem gas station blast

Vinny Vella is a staff writer on the Inquirer's Regions Desk, reporting on the Pennsylvania suburbs surrounding the city. He previously wrote a column for the Hartford Courant and covered urban crime for the Philadelphia Daily News.

Investigators in Bucks County were continuing their efforts Wednesday morning to recover the body of a man trapped in an underground fuel tank vault at a Bensalem gas station.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was trapped in the vault by an explosion late Tuesday afternoon, according to Rob Sponheimer, a battalion chief with Bensalem Township fire and rescue. Another man, identified by his longtime partner as Frank Tomasiello, 61, was seriously injured while standing outside the vault, located at a Liberty gas station on Bristol Pike.

Workers from a nearby business said that the station had received a delivery of gas on Monday, and that it was common practice for employees at the gas station to go into the vault to clean it after deliveries. Tomasiello and the other man were working to clean the tank when the explosion occurred, according to witnesses.

Sponheimer said investigators were still unsure Wendesday afternoon what caused the explosion, reported about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The blast shook the surrounding area, knocking out power to nearby homes and causing the evacuation of some residents. Officials from the federal Bureau of Alocholo, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the state Department of Labor and Industry were on the scene, assisting in the probe.

First responders were delayed in getting to the vault because of the high level of noxious fumes from the explosion, Sponheimer said. He described the initial conditions on the scene as “horrible,” with smoke and debris everywhere. Overnight, the operation went from a rescue to a recovery, when the full extent of the damage became clear.

Investigators spent most of Tuesday and Wednesday ventilating the area with fans. Sponheimer said the operation has been slow, and said the recovery of the body likely wouldn’t happen until later in the day.

Residents was able to return to their homes by about noon Wednesday, and all but one business directly adjacent to the gas station was open for business.

Shirley Coates, who has been in a relationship with Tomasiello for 33 years and has a 29-year-old son with him, said at the scene Wednesday morning that Tomasiello works part-time at the station.

“We’re still not sure he’s going to make it,” said Coates, who lives in an apartment building a few blocks from the station. “But you never know. Anything can happen.”

Tomasiello was called to the station Tuesday by one of its co-owners to help clean out the vault, located about 15 feet underground, according to Coates. Tomasiello stayed at ground level while the other man climbed into the vault, which Sponheimer said houses an 8,000-gallon fuel tank.

After the explosion, Tomasiello was rushed to a hospital in Philadelphia. Coates declined to say which hospital, and Bensalem police said they were unable to release that information.

He remained there in critical condition Wednesday, Coates said, with burns “all over his body,” breathing with the help of a respirator. She said doctors estimated Tomasiello would be there for two to three weeks.

Tomasiello, a carpet installer, had been working as a cashier at the gas station for several years on the weekends, according to Coates. He also helped around the store, taking out the trash and cleaning as needed.

“I just feel so bad. I feel horrible,” Coates said. “I just don’t know what to do.”