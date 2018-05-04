Abington man with AR-15 involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation

Arrest made in Phoenixville Dunkin' Donuts slaying of boy, 15. Shooter still at large, police say May 1

A man was recently seen walking through Abington with an AR-15 rifle. Police say they believe a resident took this photo, which was posted on Facebook.

The man who was seen earlier this week toting an AR-15 through the streets of Abington Township has been involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation – not for openly carrying the long gun but for making concerning comments to friends, police said Friday.

The man, who has only been identified as an adult resident of the Montgomery County township and a current or former Penn State student, was taken in for an evaluation mid-morning Thursday after friends reached out to police via social media, authorities said. The man’s AR-15 was confiscated as well.

“This case illustrates the very complex nature of balancing an individual’s 2nd Amendment rights with our primary mission to protect and serve all of our citizens,” authorities said in a statement. “This individual’s decision to exercise his rights does not, by itself, warrant an involuntary mental health evaluation.”

The man was seen in the North Hills, Ardsley, Glenside, and Abington Shopping Center areas of the township on Monday afternoon, and had previously been spotted by police on Friday night.

In conversations with authorities, the man told them he was trying to “gauge the political climate” of the township and educate citizens about the Second Amendment.

In Pennsylvania, and 44 other states, citizens can openly carry firearms in public places.

On Tuesday, Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy said the man was not believed to be a threat to the public. However, Molloy called the man’s tactic “passive aggressive” in an open letter to residents.

Online, reactions to the sightings sparked impassioned debates over gun rights. Some defended the man, noting he was within his rights. Others said he was behaving as an irresponsible gun owner, or that those types of semiautomatic weapons should be outlawed entirely.