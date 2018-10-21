Police: Woman shot by trooper after allegedly pointing gun

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) - State police say a trooper shot and wounded a woman authorities allege pointed a gun firearm at troopers at her western Pennsylvania home.

Police in Butler County say two troopers went to a residence in the Stone Bridge Apartments in Worth Township shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of the 36-year-old woman.

Police say they found the woman "holding a long gun inside of her residence." They say the woman "pointed her firearm at the troopers" and preliminary indications are that one trooper fired, striking her at least once in the hip area.

The troopers administered first aid and the woman was taken to a hospital, where her condition wasn't immediately reported. State police and the county district attorney's office are investigating.