Police ID Pennsylvania man killed in Delaware wreck

CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have released the identity of a Pennsylvania man who died when the car he was riding in broke through a guardrail and fell 40 feet.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Sunday that police say passenger 37-year-old Michael Hastings of Chester, Pennsylvania, died in the Thursday afternoon wreck.

Police say SUV driver 35-year-old Quentin Womack, also of Chester, drunkenly ran a red light and hit a sign and another vehicle before breaking through the guardrail on Philadelphia Pike.

Police say Womack and another passenger were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The newspaper says Womack was released without police knowing.

Womack is being sought on charges including second-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, inattentive driving and driving without a license.

