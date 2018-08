CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a crash in eastern Pennsylvania has claimed the lives of two people.

Emergency officials in Lehigh County said the crash happened along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer. The road was closed in both directions.

Coroner Scott Grim confirmed that two people were killed. Their names and other details weren't immediately available.