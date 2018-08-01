Elderly couple's deaths ruled murder-suicide

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The deaths of an elderly couple in their eastern Pennsylvania home have been ruled murder-suicide.

Police and emergency crews were sent to a South Whitehall Township home Tuesday evening and found the couple dead.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 81-year-old Janis Munsch died of blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday in the death of 91-year-old Warren Munsch, but the coroner's office said his death was ruled a suicide.

Authorities said earlier it appeared that the man, who was found in the garage, died of carbon-monoxide poisoning.

District Attorney Jim Martin said it appeared "the husband killed the wife and committed suicide by sitting inside the garage with a vehicle running."