PITTSBURGH (AP) - Health authorities in western Pennsylvania say a fox brought into a county facility has tested positive for rabies.

The Allegheny County health department says the fox was found in North Versailles (Vuhr-SAYLZ') and was brought in last week.

This is the 11th rabid animal reported in the county so far this year. Earlier this month a groundhog killed by a dog near Pittsburgh was found with rabies, and there have also been five bats and four raccoons with the virus.

County residents are being warned to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if the animals appear healthy. They should also have their pets vaccinated and watch for unusual behavior.

Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and such exposures are almost always fatal when left untreated.