Nurse accused of sexual contact with inmate gets plea deal

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A nurse accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a Pennsylvania jail inmate has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Twenty-seven-year-old Danika Alexander of Whitehall Township pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single misdemeanor count of official oppression. In exchange, Lehigh County prosecutors withdrew a felony charge of institutional sexual assault.

Alexander worked for a contractor at the Lehigh County jail where staff noticed an unusually high number of visits by one inmate to her work station in June and July. Authorities said the inmate made 39 calls to her personal cellphone that were recorded by the jail and revealed evidence of a sexual relationship.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Falk said the plea deal was offered because investigators determined that there was no evidence of coercion or force.