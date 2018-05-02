Apparent blood found in car of slain sister of missing nun

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities investigating the disappearance of a nun in western Pennsylvania say they've found what appears to be blood in the trunk of a car belonging to her slain sister and they suspect she was killed.

Sister Angela Miller remains officially a missing person, Scranton police said. Her disappearance is being investigated as a homicide, Chief Carl Graziano said , according to the (Scranton) Times-Tribune.

"Collectively, when you start to put everything together, circumstantially it's starting to look like something more went on than we initially believed happened," Graziano said

Miller's sister, Rosemary Smith, 72, was shot Saturday by her son, 49-year-old Alan Smith, who then set fire to their home, killing himself, after firing at officers trying to serve a protection-from-abuse order, police said.

Rosemary Smith died from a gunshot wound to the head, and officials ruled her death a homicide, Graziano said. Alan Smith died as a result of smoke inhalation and burns; his death was ruled a suicide.

Since Miller and the Smiths lived on opposite sides of the home, police searched the fire rubble, believing Miller also had been killed in the fire, but concluded her body wasn't there.

Rosemary Smith's vehicle, which had been parked in the driveway but was towed so police could search for signs of Miller, had what appeared to be blood in the trunk.

"It appears that there's blood there indicating that something unnatural happened," Graziano said.

Forensic tests were planned to confirm that the substance is blood.

The Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary said it is "grieved at the horrific and heartbreaking situation."

"Our faith in God's mercy and love continues to sustain us and gives us strength and hope for this beautiful, yet wounded world," it said.